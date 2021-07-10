Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Some people need to be constantly entertained or they will leave. Let them. You don’t need the extra work of dancing for an unappreciative audience. Seek only relationships of mutual investment.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The pot of gold is within your realm. To find this luck, venture out in an organized way. Start close to you, and then venture in ever-wider concentric circles.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): When people laugh at or with you, whether true friends, false friends or perfect strangers, it’s a sign that you’re making an impact. You’re literally changing the airflow. Let them laugh for their own reasons. Know you’re alive.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The long story and the short story are the same, except one is way more boring. Ask for the short story or you’ll grow to resent the way some people can go on and on and on.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll be in the position to speak as an expert or tell a story. Your extemporaneous remarks will come off brilliantly. Little does your audience know that those are the ones you’ve rehearsed the most.