Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You don't want to shake confidences or offend egos, but you're not sure who to trust. Knowing more will help you make a decision. Ask your questions. Only those with something to hide will be upset by them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): No relationship is all one tone. Every relationship comes with mixed feelings. Things can be sorted out. Confusion can be worked through, or you can just wait to see where things settle in.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A special relationship comes into focus. For now, forget about passion, which is a temporary intensity you can come back to later. Start with compassion, and see where that leads.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stop and consider the miles of life experiences you've journeyed. It's impressive, even to you! It's OK to quietly acknowledge yourself, as a friend would. Befriending yourself is essential to your well-being.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You don't need everything around you to be orderly in order to see how you fit into it. In fact, you'll thrive on a taste of chaos and see at once how you can use the energy to further a goal.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Partnerships in which no one confronts the other are bound to be less honest. Into every relationship, a little conflict must fall. Let the love in your heart coat the words on your lips.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate