Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The importance of context will come up. People have a choice about who to buy from or work and socialize with. You’ll build a sense of trust and community as you share the story of how you came to do what you do.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You will become further intrigued with a subject. Strangely, the more you learn, the bigger the mystery becomes. You may never get to the bottom of it, but the quest is enthralling.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Fear subsides and your mind is quiet. Let yourself relax into the silence for as long as you can. Deeply intelligent and intuitive insight emerges from stillness.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): As you pull off the tricks of the day, the importance of conviction cannot be underestimated. When you really believe in your own performance, you will be most convincing to the others. You will earn tremendous reviews.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Fear creates its own reasons for being. Perhaps your alarm is well-founded, though. In that case, address the risk. How can you minimize it? A safety net can create confidence and contribute to sure-footed action.