Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Relationships are as healthy as their communication systems. All lines are open and clear. No translation will be necessary on your end; you understand perfectly what is being exchanged.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There are ambitious plans in the making. Now is the time to pose the honest question: Why this? There are many ways to fulfill your needs, some of which will be easier and less expensive than your original plan.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Opportunity comes knocking, but so will solicitors, unwanted visitors and the wind. You don’t know which knocks to answer, so you have to answer them all. Your good fortune will depend on it!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There’s a difference between presenting an idea and pushing it. Your natural charm disallows for pushing. Your genuine excitement on subjects will radiate and do all the work for you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): When Walt Whitman wrote, there “will never be any more perfection than there is now,” he made an excellent point. To believe this is to live in perpetual sweetness.