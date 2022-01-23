Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): With a different approach, things can and will change. With the same approach, you will get the same outcome. Knowing what to try next is the tricky part. Get advice from the experienced.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Smart people with the wrong strategy are worse off than monkeys with the right game plan. Read through all the instructions before you execute the task.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Interesting developments are happening in your realm of finance. For instance, what was once valuable to you for purely sentimental reasons may now have a monetary value, too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Remember when you weren’t very well-known and you struggled for recognition? Now, others struggle to get your attention. You are challenged to spend it wisely.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Crimes go unpunished by the usual standards yet, in a weird way, justice will be served. The same goes for rewards. They come indirectly but abundantly.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You think about what’s around the bend and how you want to show up for it. You are prepared to contribute and will have a clear advantage over those who have not thought ahead, which will be most people.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate