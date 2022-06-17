Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): When you’re the solution, it’s hard to really shine unless there’s also a problem. Being willing and open, the right problems will come to you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): In one mood you’ll say, “no regrets.” In another mood there’s a list of things you would do differently if you could. And so, you will use each mood well; the past will be examined, and it will be released.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Others avoid confrontation, but you’re not afraid of the challenges involved in getting to justice. It’s your specialty! A little communication can set things a lot right.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Most of the boundaries of the world are unseen, but the owners tend to know where the lines are. Avoid crossing the wrong boundaries. As you explore, ask where the lines are.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Both moods have their merits. You’re considerate and you love to please, but you’re also careful not to waste a lot of effort where it won’t be appreciated.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You’ll have the biggest impact when your efforts are well-matched to the situation. Go on and jot down those notes to yourself. You’ll be surprised by your own pen.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The ego likes to think it’s the source of your strength, but real strength has nothing to do with posturing. You’ll hear your ego out and then tell it to relax. Writing will help you get mentally and emotionally organized.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Don’t assume that being happy is better than other emotional tones. The best feeling is the one that’s coming up, no matter what it is. Fully feeling is fully processing your life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ve given plenty of thought to your situation and now you’ll take action. Thousands of decisions will get made below your consciousness. You’ll land in a sweeter place than you ever thought possible.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): While romance plays smoothly in the imagination, getting into a relationship is messy by comparison and often uncomfortable in its compromises and adjustments. Still, it will be worth it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll manage people well as you focus on their efforts. No one can help what they were born with, but when you praise good work instead of inborn talent, you’ll get optimum results.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The heart defies logic. For instance, the bigger your heart gets, the less worried you are about breaking it. The elasticity of love offers its own strange protection.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate