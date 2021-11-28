Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You know what’s going on and you can’t believe others aren’t paying attention. No matter. You’ll remedy the situation and get everyone up to date, and you’ll even be generous enough to spell out some complicated intricacies.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll mingle. The perfect question isn’t the mannered one. Conversation that doesn’t involve risk doesn’t involve fun. Find out people’s connection to the event. Small talk leads to big talk.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The past is a prologue to the decisions you’ll make today. What happened back there will play into your current confidence level. You’ll clearly see the route to creating thought patterns that support self-sufficiency.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You’ll enjoy yourself. You’ll work and play in your favorite way. Your chances for connection are highest when you’re in this mode. People feel your joy and want to be a part of it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You admire decisive people, and today you’ll be one, too. It’s not that you know what you want, it’s that you just choose and commit to the choice. This is the way of winners.