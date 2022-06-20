 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your daily horoscope

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (June 20): You'll ask better questions to turn your work in a lucrative direction. You'll bring different resources together to create something efficient and unique. Also in the stars: personal work earns tender rewards. You'll get in on the ground level of a venture. Big planning goes into a formal event — one for the ages.

Taurus and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 22, 15, 9 and 40.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

