Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Backward logic is still logic. Your mind is working on multiple levels at once, and your ideas may not braid together into conventional or immediate sense, and yet there’s something to it. Trust yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Sometimes, the inventor is the last one to know exactly what’s been created. Being too close to the work causes a loss of perspective. You’ll be in such a position. It’s too early to comment on what you’ve made.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You’ll classify and label an experience in hopes of managing the full intensity of feeling it came with. Not everything will fit into a neat definition. At some point, it will be easier, and weirdly wonderful, to accept the mess.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You’re afraid to take a chance, and your fear is part of what makes it a risk worth taking. This is the cost of a thrilling, full life. So have faith. Whatever happens, you can work with it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The activity you love will transport you to a zone of freedom. You will return to the placeless place in your mind where the past and the future are gathered and the dance is happening now in complete stillness.