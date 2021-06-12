Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Being appreciated for your image and not your essence is still being appreciated. It’s not ideal, but this is power nonetheless.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You can make things happen with your mind, but do it with your whole self instead or you’ll miss out on the best parts. Without a physical component, experience is like a dream, easily forgotten by first light.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): What’s less relaxing than someone telling you to relax? Less responsible people are usually the ones saying it. Sometimes, life warrants a reaction! You’ll relax when you’re good and ready, after the situation is handled.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): Be careful what you attach your emotions to now because the information will be neutral until someone starts taking things a certain way. When your identity isn’t wrapped up in the situation, it’s easy to perform well.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): This isn’t a rut. This is dormancy. Just because the action isn’t showy like a flower or juicy like fruit doesn’t mean it’s not happening. Like a seed, you’ll conserve energy until better cultural conditions come around.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Let the others pontificate and wax philosophical. You get the gist of what’s going on and that’s all you need to know to act. The winning move is practical, swift and complete.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The world is complex, and nothing is effectively assessed by itself. The larger context not only matters, sometimes it’s everything. Your sophisticated mind can make room for several conflicting ideas at once, no problem.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Others will be inspired by the way you execute your plans. They will be motivated to apply your example in their own lives. Does it fortify you to know that you elevate the group just by being your best self?
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Here’s a rule of adulthood you have to remind yourself of from time to time (as it goes against what you once believed) and that’s the liberating truth that life doesn’t have to be fair to be good.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Everything good will be accomplished by simply knowing the next right thing to do and then doing it. Distractions will abound. Don’t let them get in the way. Turn off notifications.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): When stressors have your mind racing forward and backward, the present moment, though ever-present, can seem somehow distant. Focus on the sight, sound and feeling of right now.