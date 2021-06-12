Your daily horoscope

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Let the others pontificate and wax philosophical. You get the gist of what’s going on and that’s all you need to know to act. The winning move is practical, swift and complete.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The world is complex, and nothing is effectively assessed by itself. The larger context not only matters, sometimes it’s everything. Your sophisticated mind can make room for several conflicting ideas at once, no problem.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Others will be inspired by the way you execute your plans. They will be motivated to apply your example in their own lives. Does it fortify you to know that you elevate the group just by being your best self?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Here’s a rule of adulthood you have to remind yourself of from time to time (as it goes against what you once believed) and that’s the liberating truth that life doesn’t have to be fair to be good.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Everything good will be accomplished by simply knowing the next right thing to do and then doing it. Distractions will abound. Don’t let them get in the way. Turn off notifications.