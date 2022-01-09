Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You are a warrior. It doesn’t mean you always want to fight the opposition. It means that your actions are imbued with purpose. The purpose today will be to assist in keeping things orderly and peaceful.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Rare entities are sought after; common ones are overlooked. When everyone wants it but few can have it, the value goes up. To make something more precious, you will limit access to it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Your relationship with a certain person is moving with the times, a sign that there’s real potential here. The better you know and trust each other, the more opportunity there will be to conquer the world as a team.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): There’s nothing wrong with mediocrity, yet you’re not interested. You’ll pick what you’re already good at and work as hard as it takes to make yourself remarkable.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): An uncomfortable feeling comes back. In the past, you didn’t know how to manage it — maybe you still don’t — but you’re willing to try to take it on anyway.