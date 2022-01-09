Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You are a warrior. It doesn’t mean you always want to fight the opposition. It means that your actions are imbued with purpose. The purpose today will be to assist in keeping things orderly and peaceful.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Rare entities are sought after; common ones are overlooked. When everyone wants it but few can have it, the value goes up. To make something more precious, you will limit access to it.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Your relationship with a certain person is moving with the times, a sign that there’s real potential here. The better you know and trust each other, the more opportunity there will be to conquer the world as a team.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): There’s nothing wrong with mediocrity, yet you’re not interested. You’ll pick what you’re already good at and work as hard as it takes to make yourself remarkable.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): An uncomfortable feeling comes back. In the past, you didn’t know how to manage it — maybe you still don’t — but you’re willing to try to take it on anyway.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): On one hand, you hate to waste. On the other hand, in today’s case, not wasting will take a great deal of preparation (which can feel to you like waste): It’s a matter of choosing your battle.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Your improvements will come by way of subtraction. Getting rid of things makes room. It works in love, too, as relationships could use more space. Back off and wait for the wonder that will rush to fill in the blank.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Emotions are among the day’s most valuable gifts. Feelings lead you places. Lovely ones send you to beautiful vistas. Raw and painful ones are shortcuts to an improved version of yourself.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Occasionally, your mind adopts an unhelpful strategy (for instance, obsessing about a situation that you can’t control): Tell your mind to figure out the part of the scenario you can do something about.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You won’t take pity on a single soul, especially not on yourself, because you wholeheartedly believe in each person’s ability to rise to the occasion and do what’s necessary.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Circumstances are changing quickly. It seems like you just made the plan and it already needs alterations. That you’re able to adjust easily is a skill on its own — one you’ll be using often in the weeks to come.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You have a gift for putting yourself in the other person’s place and really understanding what it’s like to be there. You’ll sort out a conflict and save the day.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate