Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 22): You’ve been practicing and preparing. This is a year to show the world what you can do! New resources will be made available to you, including a keen assistant. The social scene is filled with easygoing fun balanced by enough competition to make things interesting. Your financial picture brightens with an exciting side gig.

Aries and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 38, 44, 1 and 15.

— Holiday Mathis,

Creators Syndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

