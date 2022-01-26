Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Does someone think about you as often and with as much affection as you think about them? The balance of even the most reciprocal love is always changing as the pendulum of attention swings.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Successful conversations will be the start of your good luck. The right subject is key. Focus on topics people like to talk about and can relate to for all the good feelings they kindle.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Love isn’t in some distant galaxy; it’s right in your own swirl, waiting to be embraced. You have everything you need to unlock the next level of a relationship if it’s what you want.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The routine gets old. Common things become so familiar they blend into the fabric of the day, losing their power to ignite the senses. A change-up is in order. Don’t wait for it to happen; make it happen.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You handle things. If it needs doing, you do it. But if you do too much for others, you could accidentally reward laziness and promote further inaction. Whatever you take on now, you’ll have to keep taking on.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): When you finish early, keep working. Later, when the unexpected happens, instead of being stressed you’ll feel you have options and opportunities. You’ll be glad you got ahead of things when you had the chance.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate