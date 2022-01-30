Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Common sense tells us not to risk what we value, yet there is something more complicated about the matter. Competition, jealousy, passion and other heated emotions can cause people to put strange things on the line.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If today were a slot machine it would be coming up all sevens, paid out in fortuitous connections. Seize opportunities because they won’t come again in exactly this lucky way.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There will be a little drama, but no need to accuse, blame or complain. You’ll simply speak about how you feel from a very loving heart and finally be heard.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). If life is a classroom, you’ll need to sit up front today to hear the teacher. Do the cool kids sit up front? No. But it’s better to understand the lesson than to hang in the back with the glamorous ignorant.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If you can look back and see that you’ve made many mistakes, it means you’ve lived, risked and grown. Experience will be its own reward, but that’s not the only one you’ll get for your trouble.