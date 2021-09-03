Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll decide to go forward, thinking that even the worst-case scenario will be manageable to you. Once you’ve made your decision, start envisioning only the best outcomes you can dream.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): People who can only see things one way, their own, should be easy to predict. If you think they will throw a wrench in the efforts, don’t waste time with them. Choose supportive company.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Wondering why you’re not there yet? Maybe there is no “there,” only resolving “here” to the best of your ability. As you apply yourself to your present environment, you are the embodiment of a key unlocking your own fate.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): If you’re not finding the cool arrangement you want, it’s only because it’s up to you to make it happen. It is well within your ability to put this together, or, if necessary, invent it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The goal is the same, but your motivation has shifted, begging the question, “How badly do you really want it?” You can change the intensity of your appetite by focusing more or less on it.