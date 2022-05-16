Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 16): The influence of one loving person will make a beautiful difference in your days. Someone who wants only your happiness can actually help by merely sharing experiences with you. You will expand an area of expertise, and your income grows along with the territory. A purchase will be part of your legacy.
Virgo and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 15, 3, 38 and 19.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.