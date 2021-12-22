Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Watch your words, especially when you talk to yourself. Keep it sunny and warm. Fortune is truly smiling on you, and recognizing your good luck brings about even more of it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Look again at your finances. You are paying someone to do what you would have more satisfaction doing all by yourself. Can you cut expense and do more with less?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ve been too hard on yourself in some regard. A gentle approach will reduce, if not erase, the hurt and tension. There’s much to be gained by simply settling down.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A paradox: Sometimes you have to stop “doing you” in order to become who you really are. You’re daring today and will let go of a comfortable pattern for the sake of self-knowledge.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Michel de Montaigne wondered if he was playing with his cat or if he was a toy to his cat. Such questions apply to your role in a nonfeline relationship. You’ll be keenly aware inside the games people play.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Aesthetics matter to you more than usual, not just because you want to be surrounded by beauty but because a greater sense of order occurs around well-thought out environments.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate