Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): When presented with a menu, choosing is easy. But the best things in life aren’t on a menu. They’re found when you poke around, ask questions, tease the truth out or command yourself to wake up to the full array of options.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You are the dreamer now — curious, adventurous and ready to try new things. Is it realistic? That is to figure out on a different day. Are you focused? Yes — widely so, as the details don’t matter yet.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pore repeatedly over the big chaotic picture. This stuff sorts itself. Redundancies and undesirable aspects jump ship as important elements hitch a ride on the rocket.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’re not controlling across the board, but when you have a feeling someone isn’t going to do the job the right way, you’ll bring your own methods to bear. The rituals and routines that have served you well will work once more.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll be energized and refreshed around others, and you don’t mind the least if they seem to need a lot of attention from you or they claim you as the audience for their opinions. You do, however, have your limits.