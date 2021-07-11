Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It is easier to learn something new than to unlearn something old. Focus on creating new patterns of mind and body to release unwanted ones, which will grow weak with neglect.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your attitude is coated with an outlaw sheen. You still try for the best possible outcome, even when your purposes are to disrupt. You can’t go wrong striving to rise to the potential of the situation.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You’ll focus on fixing things. You’ll focus on doing what’s within your control, which is more than you think. Don’t let yourself get sucked into dwelling on the problem — too easy.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): Like the master perfumer who extracts the essence of a flower field to a concentration of fragrant delight, you extract the essence of a bouquet of influences to make something wonderful and meaningful.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Creating shared spaces where people want to relax, collaborate and connect is one of the talents you’ll hone in the days to come. It’s amazing what casual counters can do for everyone’s creativity and productivity.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): There are numerous benefits to increasing your sense of connection. For starters, the more conversations you have, the more money you make — though it’s not the best thing that comes of a mission of outreach.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): When presented with a menu, choosing is easy. But the best things in life aren’t on a menu. They’re found when you poke around, ask questions, tease the truth out or command yourself to wake up to the full array of options.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You are the dreamer now — curious, adventurous and ready to try new things. Is it realistic? That is to figure out on a different day. Are you focused? Yes — widely so, as the details don’t matter yet.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pore repeatedly over the big chaotic picture. This stuff sorts itself. Redundancies and undesirable aspects jump ship as important elements hitch a ride on the rocket.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’re not controlling across the board, but when you have a feeling someone isn’t going to do the job the right way, you’ll bring your own methods to bear. The rituals and routines that have served you well will work once more.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll be energized and refreshed around others, and you don’t mind the least if they seem to need a lot of attention from you or they claim you as the audience for their opinions. You do, however, have your limits.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You like your privacy and will share far less of yourself than others around you tend to do. You might be surprised to know who is drawn into your mystery.