Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Opinions are of little value since everybody has one. Judgments, however, have consequences. You’ll be asked to make a ruling on an issue that’s more important than it seems. Hold off until every bit of information is in.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The very essence of an adventure is that you don’t know what’s going to happen. Because of this, it’s pretty commonplace for the adventurous to be somewhat ill-equipped. Growing into the role is half the fun.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The evidence of how essential you are to the plot is irrefutable. Unless you act, nothing will change. When you take action, everyone will adjust. Your life is unfolding in a wonderful way that affects everyone around you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Some minimize their talents to blend in, but you’ll go the other way. Show what you can do. Stand out. Someone has to be the best, at least for a moment. You’ll raise the level of competition, and everyone will get sharper.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The early bird gets the worm, but it’s the second mouse who gets the cheese. In today’s case, it’s better to hang back and watch the action, especially if big promises are being made. The best opportunities will be understated.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your intuitive wisdom is going strong today. In one moment, you trust the guidance of your heart and in another, you trust the guidance of your feet. Knowing when to walk away is a powerful success key.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Money and status may change the power dynamics of a situation, but they don’t change the inherent value of any person. A true egalitarian, you treat everyone the same today regardless of what they might be able to do for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): What’s rare isn’t always worth more, but if a thing is very desirable and also happens to be in limited supply, hefty prices will be paid. You possess something both rare and in demand. Don’t give it away for less than it’s worth.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’re very conscious of where you’re headed but it’s easy to get distracted today. It will help to give yourself a mantra or affirmation to repeat. Touch back on your intention often.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Focus on your personal fulfillment and what needs to be accomplished for you to meet your goal. It’s also a good time to let go of goals that no longer seem to fit well.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): When you’re fully immersed in a situation, it’s easy to lose perspective. It may feel like what you’re living is your whole story when it’s really just a chapter or mere paragraph in the book. Keep thinking of the big picture.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Good organization can make hard things easy. Even so, there are some messes that are not even worthy of organizing. Before you fix anything, take a step back and consider whether it might be easier to start over entirely instead.