Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 18): You will live as the philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche did — by the concept of amor fati, “a love of one’s fate.” Whatever destiny hands over, you’ll polish it until it gleams. Your solar return raises the stakes. You’ll be trusted with treasures of finance and heart. The prize for doing well will be life-changing. Capricorn and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 3, 33, 38 and 45.