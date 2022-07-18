 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your daily horoscope

  • 0

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 18): You will live as the philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche did — by the concept of amor fati, “a love of one’s fate.” Whatever destiny hands over, you’ll polish it until it gleams. Your solar return raises the stakes. You’ll be trusted with treasures of finance and heart. The prize for doing well will be life-changing. Capricorn and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 3, 33, 38 and 45.

— Holiday Mathis,

Creators Syndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert