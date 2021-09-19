Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You have a knack for meeting the rare, special unicorn of a person who solves the strange problem or embodies traits that don’t usually go together in one person. These types are drawn to you for good reason.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). “Look at me” has never been your style, but you stand for justice. This cause calls you to stand out for justice as well. Not all attention is supportive.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The blind spots that once held you back will now be your point of focus. You’ll clearly see the wrong assumption you made. Your new, more accurate understanding makes the old problem avoidable.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Learning gives you a palpable buzz of energy you can store to apply when the opportunity opens. Your craving for knowledge will never be sated, so luckily, there is always more to learn.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Before you rally the troops, establish the point in which all should meet. This could be a location, but it can also be a definition of the problem at hand. To solve the problem, first agree on what the problem is.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You don’t have to go too far to explore worlds. Books and the internet will take you there. However, talking to people in your family, or people in your daily life, will bring a more visceral and immediate experience.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate