Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 11): Your cosmic birthday gift is superior risk assessment. Your accurate sense of what you can accept, surrender to and dwell in will have you doubling down on the very things that will repay you many times over in joy, money and more. Guided by your competitive spirit, a key victory will be yours before 2022. Cancer and Leo adore you.
Your lucky numbers are: 3, 33, 19, 40 and 1.
— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.