Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Becoming aware of the different ways another person expresses want and need is a process of discovery as fascinating, frustrating and exciting as any exotic excursion.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your leadership style is very different from that of the previous person, and you can expect some resistance. This is a test. Remain strong in your methods. They’ll adjust soon enough.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). “Life is 10% what you make it and 90% how you take it,” said composer Irving Berlin. This is because much of what’s happening is out of your control, but your responses will be brilliant.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Regret has its orientation in the untouchable past. You can safely assume you’ve already learned from what happened and leave it back there. Commit to forward motion.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You can’t always stop unhelpful thoughts from coming up, but you can make light of them, thus reducing their psychic weight and the drag they would surely cause on your day, were you to pay them more attention.