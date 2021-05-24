Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 24): It’s almost impossible for you to be selflessly generous, because you keep getting handsomely repaid for the sacrifices you make. It’s like the universe is insistent on doubling your rewards. Fortune will favor you through collaborations. Athletic wins and creative breakthroughs are featured, too. August brings a game-changing deal. Sagittarius and Taurus adore you.
Your lucky numbers are: 7, 25, 4, 26 and 1.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate
