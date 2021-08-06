Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The reason you want to know about someone is more than sheer curiosity. You wonder about the potential. Do you share commonalities? Is there an opening? Can you make a connection? The right questions will be key.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You have an urge to open all the windows and doors so fresh, life-giving air can circulate. This is the same urge that sends you adventuring into the wide, busy world.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): In much of life, the first step is a point of no return. This is why arenas allowing for experimentation are so popular. They embody the nature of play, which is to try things without serious consequence or commitment.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): As compassionate as you are, listening to talk that goes on and on meaninglessly feels like an assault. With a healthy appreciation for pleasant, articulate brevity, you’ll craft your side of the conversation accordingly.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): To some degree you can choose your teachers and your students, though life will surprise you in this regard. You’ll get the equivalent of a weird substitute or rambunctious pupil and make the most of it.