Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You enjoy who you are, and this makes it possible for you to get much more pleasure out of every experience. Even daily errands and simple tasks will give you a peaceful, easy feeling.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Being an adult will have a lot to do with sticking to what’s constructive. This may involve seeing, and acting like you don’t see, or listening to it all and focusing only on the part that is actionable.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You have three eyes. Two for looking and one for seeing. The third eye does have certain known blinders. For instance, smoldering passion is a smoky irritant to say the least!

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Knowing a lot about a person isn’t the same thing as knowing a person. You’ll get a chance to understand who a person really is, which will be very different from what can be assumed from a social media profile or resume.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Among the scariest words uttered between friends is the inquisitive trifecta, “Can we talk?” Today it’s better not to. Everyone’s actions are saying enough. Read those, and save the conversation for more puzzling fare.