Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): As for your ambition, you would broadcast it on a gigantic billboard if you could. In contrast, you are resistant to even whisper the question of your heart. It will be answered in unshared silence.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If your feelings were a weather pattern, they would be a surprisingly predictable one this season. If moved to keep track of the data, you’ll see it plain — or just feel the rhythm and settle into the dance.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): A smooth leader makes everyone feel calm and comfortable. A wrench in the timing, there will be an unsettling moment followed by a speedy recovery and restructuring.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): If your mind were a room, today it would be crammed full of furniture and visitors, bumping into one another in the tight quarters. Do a clearing process. You need mental space.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t obsess over what others think about you. It’s best to assume they don’t — not true today, but it will allow you to relax into the moment and act naturally with confidence.