Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Feelings are waves. They rise into an identifiable shape and then hit the shore and go back to being part of the big ocean of emotion. Don’t fear the feeling. It’s just another form for energy to be for a while.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It is said that good stories seldom come from happy experiences. So it is with bittersweet sentiment that the muses announce this day as pleasant to experience, if lacking the ingredients of a good tale.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): No explaining. People with the experience don’t need an explanation, and to the inexperienced, it’s equally useless. Action will be the teacher, the lesson and the homework.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You play many roles throughout the course of the day, all of which reflect you. Just don’t forget that you’re the actor and not the part. If the choice you made isn’t working, you have the freedom to play it different.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): In a moment of complete relaxation, an answer will come to you accompanied by all the relief and satisfaction of finding a set of lost keys. Indeed, this will unlock future doors.