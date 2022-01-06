Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The more you think something the more power you give it. You can’t change them, but you can change you, which could be enough to create just the result you were hoping for.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The person talking isn’t always communicating. The person hearing isn’t always listening. Regardless, right now you’re so tuned into people’s motivations and intentions, you’ll come to a deeper understanding of your situation.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Social awareness will be a forte of yours. You’ll be careful to take the temperature of the rooms you enter, and you’ll change the climate just by being there, too.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): As any dinosaur would attest, adaptability is the talent of survivors. It doesn’t matter how big and powerful you are; it’s the ones who respond well to change who defy extinction.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The thing that stressed you out a little while back now holds a different place in your mind. You’ve finally made it to the day when you chalk it all up to a learning experience, or maybe even a funny story.