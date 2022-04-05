Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The correct next move is often not to the right or left or even straight ahead. The best move might be no move at all. To stand there until the world shifts is a test of patience that will pay off.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Niceties and protocol are important, but the more you know a person, the less these things matter. Familiarity allows you to cut to the chase and learn what the bottom line is.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): A good match promotes prosperity. A bad match does the opposite. You’re a thoughtful and careful matchmaker, bringing people together for the good of many.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Recharging your mind is as important as any of the other activities you do to maintain your health and well-being. Your mind will tell you want it needs in the form of curiosity and attraction.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Impressionability is at a high. You will become a small part of what you hear. So, who are you listening to and why? It’s empowering to know the answer, which will, to some degree, define you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The way it’s done in the world of theater is to change the setting or the costumes to get noticed anew. You’ll do this sort of thing today and enjoy the attention.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Someone you love may play the victim. It will not suit you to buy into the game and become the savior. Rather, help others by teaching them to help themselves.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Social events will catalyze positive movement toward a goal. Once you tell people exactly the change you are looking for, the change will happen quickly. You can afford to be boldly instructive.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You can handle a surprise, but you’d prefer not to have a lot of them today, as business depends on a smooth sail into the familiar and known.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It would be easy to give all blame and credit to yourself for what happens, and yet you are completely and invisibly affected by decisions made from afar and from on high.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You may feel like you’re recovering from something, though from what, you’re not sure. In any regard, that part of you in need of extra care is speaking up. You’ll have more energy later if you listen to what it wants now.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Wanting something from the other person gives a nervy tension to the relationship. It’s interesting to play with this awhile to see what happens. Once you say what you want, the tension breaks.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate