Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Is it possible to go an entire day without saying "I"? You bet. You'll jump at the chance to put others first. And paradoxically, your selflessness will benefit you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Doing a job the standard way and doing it your way might be two completely different things. Nevertheless, if you show a lot of heart and your intention is pure, your way will eventually catch on and become the norm.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Enjoy your instant rapport with leaders and powerful people — they certainly will. People envy you because you can talk freely and equally with people from all walks of life. You'll use this talent for the good of your team.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You have both intelligence and common sense in abundance. As part of your role, you will gather information from various sources and present it in a way that is valuable to all involved.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Gifts cause conflicting feelings in you. While you enjoy seeing what someone has planned for you, you also wonder what their motives are. Such gestures bind you to the giver, so you don't take them lightly.