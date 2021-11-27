Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’re a cheerful, animated version of yourself and you don’t have to work on being this way. Love draws out your every joyful movement. Take your time with people. Delight in the moments.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’re not looking for a deal in which the advantages outweigh the disadvantages. You’re looking for a deal that’s all advantages. As unreasonable as this sounds, it’s also entirely possible, so why settle?

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You don’t like to have to depend on people but sharing even the smallest need will be a blessing. Let down your guard and you’ll be well taken care of. Trust builds connections.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Today’s events will show you just how far you’ve come. If they would have unfolded a year ago, you’d have been thrown for a loop. Now you handle things like a boss.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): There’s more than one way to break the ice. You can do it with a melting warmth, a crackling wit or an assertive confidence. One way or another, you’ll get it done.