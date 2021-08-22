Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The behavior of others is beyond your control, but you’ll love your newfound power over your own reactions. Things that used to bother you now just remind you of how far you’ve come and the cool skills you’ve picked up.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Friction polishes jewels, relationships, projects and endeavors of all kinds. It’s the little rubs that keep things interesting. Even so, keep the conflict light and playful. It should scrub, not cut.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The answer to one problem could fix things in multiple realms. Think about what worked before that you might be able to apply in a new way or in a different group of people.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): What you’re doing may not make sense to people who don’t understand the situation like you do. This is why it’s best not to try to explain things to them. It will only diminish the certainty you feel. You’re right. Go with that.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Impatience is an internal issue — a false belief that one’s timing is superior to the timing of the world. To be internally measured and calm is to align with the workings of the world. This is, of course, the more powerful mode.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll be called to fulfill a duty. You recognize the honor in this, even if you’re not that excited about the actual work involved. The right attitude can turn anything into a pleasure.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate