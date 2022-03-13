Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Someone has borrowed part of you, and it is now time to call it back. This will be an internal process. You’ll focus on the task at hand and realize that it will require the wholeness of your energy. From there, boundaries are easy to set.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You can’t become mighty, clever or confident without fortifying your weaknesses. And you don’t know what your weaknesses are until you make mistakes. This is why it’s better to take on the harder challenges.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There are times when the detours are sweeter than the main path. This is not one of those times. Steer clear of distractions, especially games, shopping and expensive enticements.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Hopefully you don’t mind being copied; people want to be like you today. You seem like you know what you’re doing, and you make the activity look cool. You’ll gain admirers as well as followers.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your voice is clear, and your presence is strong. Anyone new to the scene will assume you have authority. Ask for what you want. You’ll either get it immediately or you’ll find out how to get it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It may be an inconvenient time for certain aspects of a relationship, but you’ll make room for everything that needs to happen because love is worth it.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate