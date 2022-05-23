 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 23): Visionary powers will be at a high this year. You’ll fantasize consistently in one direction, then you’ll see your world change shape to fit your dream. You have a talent for getting people charged up. You’ll lead, manage and inspire groups. Your power will be reflected in the sizes of the smiles of the people around you.

Libra and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 9, 29, 22 and 16.

— Holiday Mathis,

Creators Syndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

