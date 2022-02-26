Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Today's strong creative vibes can be applied to create magic in your world. Imagine what you want as if it has already been granted. Set a mental scene. Become a part of it and let it become a part of you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Instead of merely fulfilling your obligation, you will think about how you show up. Your style, mood, attitude ... it all affects others. Your efforts to show up with enthusiasm will take more energy at first, then not so much.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You believe in unseen forces like wind, true love and human goodness. The search for proof in the matter will continue to brighten your life in surprising ways.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Before you invent new methods for attaining your goals, make sure you've given the old ones a chance to work. The action that will be most effective may also be so obvious that it's easy to miss.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The world wants you to keep doing things a new way, but it's not always necessary. The traditional methods will work.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Driven by strong intuition or a desire to stave off boredom, you'll take a spontaneous risk. Your optimism eases the way. You run on hope. Suddenly, everything seems possible.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate