Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take some of the pressure off yourself. You don't have to change the world. The world will change — you can count on that — and you'll be there hand in hand with it through the passage.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You will grow in power as you grow in love. Assess what is important to you. Consider the price you are willing to pay to make this area of your life conform to your ideals.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Distant people root for your success. You can accept the support and leave it at that or take it further by inviting them into your world with a gesture to kick off the friendship.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You know your story better than anyone. Where you've been, what you've seen and what you think about it is all yours. And you're allowed at any point to change your thinking, find a new spin or rewrite it as you wish.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You live courageously and don't even realize it. Sometimes it's daring just to be the first person to say hello or to be the one who takes the initiative to make things nicer for people.