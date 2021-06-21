 Skip to main content
Your daily horoscope
Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 21): Projects take you through peaks and valleys, and you’ll enjoy external expressions of potency like financial validation and awards, though you’ll also recognize that they were never the goal. You’re growing into real power with a legacy of teamwork and relationships aimed at bringing up the level for a whole group. Sagittarius and Aquarius adore you.

Your lucky numbers are: 29, 30, 1, 14 and 37.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

