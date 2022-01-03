Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 3): This will be a year of truly magical moments. A wondrous mix of luck, talent and opportunity will culminate in no less than 10 2022 events. You’ll focus on your loved ones’ needs, connect with them on deep levels and understand how to make them happy. Your people will be very loyal to you and be advocates and ambassadors for your cause. Scorpio and Aquarius adore you.