Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): In a revealing moment, the masks and disguises of everyday life fade from view. Love calls the soul forward to shine through your eyes. This is how your loved ones see the real you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Nostalgia is a context that not all of your historical relationships are lucky enough to earn. Anyone who makes it into this sentimental realm gets to live in the glow of your goodwill today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There's something about you that makes people want to impress you. They'll make promises they can't entirely keep, but that's OK. If they do even half of it, you'll come out ahead.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Saying no is easier when you think of what you are saying yes to. A no to dessert is a yes to your fitness plan, and a no to one expenditure is a yes to a bigger one in the future.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A logical understanding of the situation will not be enough to move you to change. You have to feel it. Today, you will. You'll know and accept the truth of the matter.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Not everything of value must be attained by sweat and struggle. Celebrate the easy things in your life — the things that require no effort at all or are so pleasurable you don't feel their energy requirement.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate