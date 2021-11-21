Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): In grade school, figuring out who likes you could involve a note with boxes to check. What unfolds today is not so different and will likely depend on intermediaries.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Will intentions ripen if you give them time? No. In fact, everything gets more difficult and labored. So, do the confident thing. Act in the moment; do it while you're thinking about it; handle it when it comes up.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The leading role, by definition, cannot be had by everyone in the show. People who want to take a more important role in your life should earn it.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): There will be no shortcuts, as every path that seems quicker will actually be a long, expensive stressfest. Stick to the well-worn road and enjoy the ride.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): While you don't need anything else to feel whole, you still get the gnawing feeling that this isn't all there is for you. You may also feel like you're in the wrong room. But at least you're free to change your venue.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): There are easier things to interpret than the message a loved one sends now, like poems in a language you don't speak or instructions coded by spies. Don't act or react until you get clarity.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): In a revealing moment, the masks and disguises of everyday life fade from view. Love calls the soul forward to shine through your eyes. This is how your loved ones see the real you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Nostalgia is a context that not all of your historical relationships are lucky enough to earn. Anyone who makes it into this sentimental realm gets to live in the glow of your goodwill today.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There's something about you that makes people want to impress you. They'll make promises they can't entirely keep, but that's OK. If they do even half of it, you'll come out ahead.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Saying no is easier when you think of what you are saying yes to. A no to dessert is a yes to your fitness plan, and a no to one expenditure is a yes to a bigger one in the future.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A logical understanding of the situation will not be enough to move you to change. You have to feel it. Today, you will. You'll know and accept the truth of the matter.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Not everything of value must be attained by sweat and struggle. Celebrate the easy things in your life — the things that require no effort at all or are so pleasurable you don't feel their energy requirement.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate