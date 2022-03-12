Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Uninspiring work makes you lethargic. Perhaps it has to be done, but does it have to be done by you? Once you get into an interesting project, it will be like you’re plugged into a power plant.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You don’t learn or grow much from goals that are too easily attained. Strive for the hard aims now. Likewise, make it a little more difficult for others to win prizes from you. You’ll be doing them a favor.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): People everywhere are engaged in their own internal battles. Sometimes these conflicts go undetected to even their nearest and dearest. Whether you are on the giving or receiving side of help, things are improving.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Around people who may be envious of your success, you’ll be tempted to play it low-key. It’s better to say nothing at all than to downplay or speak ill of your good fortune.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): There’s an ace up your sleeve and you’re about to play it. Once you do, the game is yours. Apply your winnings to improving your favorite thing. It will be a thrill to watch something go from good to fabulous.