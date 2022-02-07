Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 7): If this year was a flower arrangement it would not be the classic style of tight, symmetrical groupings. No. You’re in for natural, wild beauty — asymmetry, shocks of color and events blossoming in unexpected proportions. The untamed hours send you into a vivid experience of life. Cancer and Capricorn adore you.
Your lucky numbers are: 8, 2, 1, 18 and 30.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.