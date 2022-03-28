 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 28): Versatility is the asset you most enjoy this year. Sometimes you’ll love how it feels to be the shining star of the scene, and other times, you’ll enjoy being invisible, taking in the world without having it demand anything of you in return. Summer gives you the means to explore new territories and pursue novelty.

Scorpio and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 25, 40, 14 and 32.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

