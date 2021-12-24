Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Those who don’t warm up to many people will feel safe around you. It’s not so much what you say, but the way you say things. Your connection with people of different generations will be especially nice.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You have a strong inclination about how you should be spending these moments. Follow it. Don’t get hoodwinked into thinking that the other people around you know better. Your way is best for you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Whatever mood you strike, it gets magnified by the particulars of the day. So, start with joy. Just when you think you couldn’t get any happier, you will.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The only way to get the kinks out of your plan is to start working it. When the flow of productivity stops, it’s the blessing that shows you what to fix. You’ll fix it and continue.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Because solving problems makes you smarter, you don’t see problems as frustrating. You see them as interesting little challenges, a point of view that will support your success.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You may have the impulse to save things that will not be of further use to you. If you’re not totally convinced of the inherent value of something, discard it. Love it or lose it.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate