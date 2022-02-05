Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Finances improve as you pick up a new skill, but which one should you learn? Investigate options, poke around and tune in to your curiosity. Bottom line, you’ll stick with what interests you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There are forces at work that you don’t know about and won’t know about until the plot thickens. But if you sense there are angels on your side, that’s something you’re right about.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll sacrifice to make a relationship work. You care more about getting along and lifting the other person than you do about pushing your own agenda. There’s a balance to strike here. Only do what you can do gladly.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A job may be easy for you in theory, but unpredictable elements could take it in any number of directions. Be careful not to claim too much or over-promise.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You have the option of demonstrating your might. Is it wise? Secret strengths can be more powerful, as they are coiled in the element of surprise. Be strategic.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Accept help judiciously. The help of one person will make life easier, whereas the “help” of another person will overcomplicate things and make life harder than it was to begin with.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate