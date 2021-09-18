Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You accept responsibility for the way things unfold in your life. Even when you didn't cause events, you look at how you might have influenced or allowed them to happen.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): "All's fair in love" they say, but how could it possibly be? Even if it's mostly fair in love, civility still goes a long way. You can override bad form with good manners.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Do what it takes to bolster your self-esteem. It would be a shame to reject the abundance of this day out of a feeling of unworthiness. You're deserving of all this love and more.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You're open-minded, intellectually flexible and willing to question your ideology. Consider that whatever you believe, the opposite belief could also be true.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Leave strategizing the end game to the chess masters. It's a projection that won't help you too much now. The problem with the next moment is that you can't live it, so stay in this one — the only one you have real power in.