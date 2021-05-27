Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The best outcomes happen with a diverse group or a challenging partnership. Working through disagreement will bring about magical combinations and evolutions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): When you sense in another person some of the same sadness that has inhabited you, you want to do something about it for the sake of both of you. Even though you feel healed, further recovery comes from helping others.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Your internal compass seems to be leading you to a dead end, but follow it anyway. This road weirdly winds, so you’re only seeing a few feet in front of you at a time. You can trust your sense of direction.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): Your mind is smooth and forceful. You’ll skillfully relay your ideas. There’s no guarantee the others will be convinced, but chances are good. You’re impressively adept at landing on the most convincing phrasing.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your work is not always so straightforward, so you appreciate days like today when the small picture so obviously matches up to the big one. The mountain is climbed one upward step at a time.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It takes much more energy to start things than it does to continue them. Make momentum work for you by simply continuing. Once you get in the swing, stay in it.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): What you want is out there, though it currently belongs to someone else. That doesn’t mean you can’t have it. It just means there will be some salesmanship involved.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): People often laugh because they think they should; it’s a social response to a cue, and not necessarily one they understand. Those who laugh alone truly know what’s funny.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There’s much you could be doing, but don’t stress over your choices. Just pick the one that most attracts you, and then stick with that and only that for a while. One choice is a portal through which the world opens up.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Some call it “doing nothing.” To you, it’s doing what comes naturally without having to think of the needs and reactions of another person. To be alone and agenda-less just may be a basic human need.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Today feels a bit like a costume party in which you are handed an arbitrary outfit at the door and told to start up the impersonation. Does it help to know that everybody feels this way?
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Everyone has fun differently, so if you’re not catching on to what seems to delight the others, it only means that there are other sources out there for you. That’s not a reason to stay where you are. Go find them.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate