Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): What you want is out there, though it currently belongs to someone else. That doesn’t mean you can’t have it. It just means there will be some salesmanship involved.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): People often laugh because they think they should; it’s a social response to a cue, and not necessarily one they understand. Those who laugh alone truly know what’s funny.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There’s much you could be doing, but don’t stress over your choices. Just pick the one that most attracts you, and then stick with that and only that for a while. One choice is a portal through which the world opens up.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Some call it “doing nothing.” To you, it’s doing what comes naturally without having to think of the needs and reactions of another person. To be alone and agenda-less just may be a basic human need.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Today feels a bit like a costume party in which you are handed an arbitrary outfit at the door and told to start up the impersonation. Does it help to know that everybody feels this way?

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Everyone has fun differently, so if you’re not catching on to what seems to delight the others, it only means that there are other sources out there for you. That’s not a reason to stay where you are. Go find them.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate