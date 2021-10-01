Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You’ve seen plenty around here, and you’re ready to see what’s over there. This appetite for adventure, being stronger than usual, is going to take some planning to execute, and that will be half the fun.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You’ve a multifaceted skill set. When you don’t get the chance to use some of these skills for too long a time, you start to feel diminished. Want a spiritual lift? Seek opportunities to exercise your competence.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The inherent chaos of human connection is bound to create a mess sooner or later. Would you really want it any other way? Today’s madness is poetry in motion. It will even seem to rhyme.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The old vaudevillians had it right. A three-step process helps the show along quite nicely. First, tell them what you’re going to do. Next, do it. Finally, tell them what you did. Cue the applause.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): How do you buy time? In the case of library fines and overdue credit cards, you can buy it with money. But in most other cases, time is bought with charm. Your charisma will get you as much of someone’s time as you want.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You are as worthy of the best things in life as any king, queen or saint. The question is, what constitutes a “best thing”? Love’s gaze tops the list. Currently, the most splendor-per-inch will be found in the eyes of another.

