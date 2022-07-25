Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 25): You’ll benefit from many forms of excellent P.R. Your reputation will precede you. Fans and friends will sing your praises to the right people. You’ll learn to promote yourself in a way that feels natural, comfortable and honest. Other highlights: a cash prize and the sweet experience of making a difference to someone special.
Aries and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 30, 1, 18, 4 and 16.
— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.