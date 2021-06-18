Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Bathing in the golden light of the sun charges up your fire sign batteries and fuels the day’s peak activities. Of course, there’s a point of diminishing returns, which is when shade and sunscreen are your best friends.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Oddly enough, in the matter of other people’s perceptions, strategic timing can get you there faster than strategic effort. You’ll work smart to position yourself. You’ll go from underestimated to the undisputed champion.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The older people want to be younger, the younger people want to be older. How unusual to be a person who sees what’s here to seize, in this day, at this age. This is rare, and therefore also beautiful.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): There is art in the concept, but the concept is not the art until it is constructed and able to be experienced with the senses by someone in the world at large, not in the world of the artist’s imagination. In short, bring it to life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Like a juggler, you will launch your props into flight constantly and repeatedly. For you and the juggler, things get impressive not after you’ve successfully executed them once, but after you’ve done so for a length of time.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The move to cover up vulnerability with a distraction is valid enough, though you become wiser by resisting such a dodge — acknowledging your fear and respecting the potential for pain.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): When a dream becomes reality, the experience of it is inevitably going to be different. Otherwise, what would be the point of working to make things real? Expect the difference and get ready to welcome however that shows up.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): As you resolve yourself to a meaningful goal, your ego, nervous and threatened by the newness of it all, will chatter away, harassing your life. Just ignore. Neglected egos have a way of settling down on their own.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If you repeat an attempt that didn’t work a dozen times, success will depend only on luck, which is not helpful to you. Analyze, hypothesize and experiment. Your scientific approach will eventually get a favorable result.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There’s a carefree feeling in the air, which you’ll breathe into your lungs and let oxygenate the blood that energizes your mind to generate the whimsy that your body will impulsively dance to.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The tools of a masterful practitioner eventually become extensions of the self; body, mind and tool become one entity in the creation process. You’re almost there.