Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Bathing in the golden light of the sun charges up your fire sign batteries and fuels the day’s peak activities. Of course, there’s a point of diminishing returns, which is when shade and sunscreen are your best friends.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Oddly enough, in the matter of other people’s perceptions, strategic timing can get you there faster than strategic effort. You’ll work smart to position yourself. You’ll go from underestimated to the undisputed champion.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The older people want to be younger, the younger people want to be older. How unusual to be a person who sees what’s here to seize, in this day, at this age. This is rare, and therefore also beautiful.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): There is art in the concept, but the concept is not the art until it is constructed and able to be experienced with the senses by someone in the world at large, not in the world of the artist’s imagination. In short, bring it to life.